Can we count on Justin Danforth scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Danforth stats and insights

  • In six of 28 games this season, Danforth has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.
  • Danforth has zero points on the power play.
  • He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up 79 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Danforth recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:33 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:14 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:10 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:51 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 15:13 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:54 Away L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

