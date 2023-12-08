Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Licking County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Licking County, Ohio? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Licking County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Delaware Christian School at Liberty Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Etna, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newark High School at Pickerington Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pickington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.