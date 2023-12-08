High school basketball is on the schedule today in Logan County, Ohio, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Logan County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Union at Benjamin Logan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Bellefontaine, OH

Bellefontaine, OH Conference: Central Buckeye Conference

Central Buckeye Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Indian Lake at Graham Local High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Saint Paris, OH

Saint Paris, OH Conference: Central Buckeye Conference

Central Buckeye Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Bellefontaine High School at Urbana High School