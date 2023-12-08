If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Madison County, Ohio, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bethel Tate at East Clinton

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Lees Creek, OH

Lees Creek, OH Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic

Southern Buckeye Athletic How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenon at Madison-Plains High school