Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Mahoning County, Ohio today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mahoning County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Academy For Urban Scholars High School at Lawrence School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 8

5:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Sagamore Hills, OH

Sagamore Hills, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Sebring McKinley at Kingsway Christian School