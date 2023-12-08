Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mahoning County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Mahoning County, Ohio today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Mahoning County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Academy For Urban Scholars High School at Lawrence School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Sagamore Hills, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sebring McKinley at Kingsway Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Orrville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
