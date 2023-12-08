Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Medina County, Ohio? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Medina County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bay High School at Buckeye High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Medina, OH

Medina, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland High School at Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Kent, OH

Kent, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Euclid at Brunswick High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Brunswick, OH

Brunswick, OH Conference: Greater Cleveland Conference

Greater Cleveland Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Andrews Osborne Academy at Medina Christian Academy