Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Miami County, Ohio. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Miami County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Piqua at Stebbins High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Riverside, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy Christian at Covington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Covington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covington High School at Bethel High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Tipp City, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milton Union at Lehman Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Sidney, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradford at Newton Local High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pleasant Hill, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
