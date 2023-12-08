Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Miami County, Ohio. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Miami County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Piqua at Stebbins High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8

7:15 PM ET on December 8 Location: Riverside, OH

Riverside, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy Christian at Covington High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Covington, OH

Covington, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Covington High School at Bethel High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Tipp City, OH

Tipp City, OH Conference: Cross County Conference

Cross County Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Milton Union at Lehman Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Sidney, OH

Sidney, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Bradford at Newton Local High School