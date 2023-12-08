The Furman Paladins (10-2) visit the Montana Grizzlies (11-1) at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Montana owns the 30th-ranked offense this season (394.4 yards per game), and has been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 13th-best with just 289.0 yards allowed per game. Furman's defense has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks seventh-best in the FCS with 16.8 points surrendered per game. In terms of offense, it is posting 27.3 points per game, which ranks 46th.

We provide more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN2.

Montana vs. Furman Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Missoula, Montana

Missoula, Montana Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Montana vs. Furman Key Statistics

Montana Furman 394.4 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.2 (44th) 289.0 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.3 (50th) 195.5 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.2 (38th) 198.9 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.0 (77th) 1 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (67th) 2 (30th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (18th)

Montana Stats Leaders

Clifton McDowell has thrown for 1,493 yards, completing 60.3% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 616 yards (51.3 ypg) on 123 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Eli Gillman, has carried the ball 165 times for 899 yards (74.9 per game), scoring 10 times.

Junior Bergen has hauled in 45 catches for 663 yards (55.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Keelan White has caught 42 passes for 648 yards (54.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Aaron Fontes has been the target of 35 passes and racked up 34 grabs for 460 yards, an average of 38.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has thrown for 1,675 yards on 167-of-252 passing with nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 520 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Dominic Roberto, has carried the ball 180 times for 755 yards (62.9 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Joshua Harris has racked up 359 receiving yards on 40 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Ben Ferguson has 27 receptions (on 31 targets) for a total of 335 yards (27.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Colton Hinton has racked up 328 reciving yards (27.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

