Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Montgomery County, Ohio today, we've got you covered here.
Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Miami Valley School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Dayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dayton Christian High School at Emmanuel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Springfield, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Dayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Vandalia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piqua at Stebbins High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Riverside, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayne at Northmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Clayton, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami East at Northridge High School - Dayton
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Dayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
