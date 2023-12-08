If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Montgomery County, Ohio today, we've got you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Miami Valley School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Dayton, OH

Dayton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Dayton Christian High School at Emmanuel Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Springfield, OH

Springfield, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Dayton, OH

Dayton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville at Butler High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8

7:15 PM ET on December 8 Location: Vandalia, OH

Vandalia, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Piqua at Stebbins High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8

7:15 PM ET on December 8 Location: Riverside, OH

Riverside, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayne at Northmont High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Clayton, OH

Clayton, OH Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference

Greater Western Ohio Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Miami East at Northridge High School - Dayton