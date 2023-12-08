Will Nick Blankenburg Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 8?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nick Blankenburg find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Nick Blankenburg score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Blankenburg 2022-23 stats and insights
- In four of 36 games last season, Blankenburg scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He tallied four assists, but no goals, on the power play.
- He posted an 8.0% shooting percentage, taking 0.9 shots per game.
Blues 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Blues allowed 298 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in league action in goals against.
- The Blues shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
