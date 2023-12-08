Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Portage County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Portage County, Ohio today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Portage County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Windham at Lordstown High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Warren, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kent, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
