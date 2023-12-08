There is high school basketball action in Putnam County, Ohio today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Putnam County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Holgate at Miller City New Cleveland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Miller City, OH

Miller City, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

North Central at Fort Jennings High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 8

7:15 PM ET on December 8 Location: Fort Jennings, OH

Fort Jennings, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Leipsic at Hardin Northern