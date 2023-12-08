Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ross County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Ross County, Ohio is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ross County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washington High School at Chillicothe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Chillicothe, OH
- Conference: Frontier Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.