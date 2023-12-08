Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scioto County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Scioto County, Ohio, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Scioto County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwest High School - McDermott at Triway
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Wooster, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Green High School - Franklin Furnace
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Franklin Furnace, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley High School at Symmes Valley
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Symmes Valley, OH
- Conference: Southern Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
