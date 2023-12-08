Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Summit County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Summit County, Ohio today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Summit County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Copley at Cuyahoga Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- Conference: Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
