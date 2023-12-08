Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Trumbull County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Trumbull County, Ohio today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Trumbull County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Windham at Lordstown High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Warren, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Howland at LaBrae High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Leavittsburg, OH
- Conference: All-American Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson Area High School at Girard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Girard, OH
- Conference: Northeast 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.