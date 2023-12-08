Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscarawas County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Tuscarawas County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Tuscarawas County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Van Wert at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Rockford, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Philadelphia at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Mount Vernon, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian Valley at Newcomerstown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Newcomerstown, OH
- Conference: Inter Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
