If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Van Wert County, Ohio, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Van Wert County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Van Wert at Parkway High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Rockford, OH

Rockford, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Spencerville High School at Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Delphos, OH

Delphos, OH Conference: Northwest Conference

Northwest Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairview High School - Sherwood at Jefferson High School