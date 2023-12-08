Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
In Washington County, Ohio, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Frye High School at Shenandoah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Sarahsville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Valley Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
