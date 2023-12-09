Saturday's game between the Akron Zips (5-3) and Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4) matching up at Truist Arena has a projected final score of 70-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Akron, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 9.

The game has no set line.

Akron vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Highland Heights, Kentucky

Venue: Truist Arena

Akron vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 70, Northern Kentucky 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Akron vs. Northern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Akron (-2.3)

Akron (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 137.6

Northern Kentucky's record against the spread so far this season is 4-3-0, while Akron's is 4-2-0. The Norse have gone over the point total in four games, while Zips games have gone over three times.

Akron Performance Insights

The Zips outscore opponents by 9.8 points per game (posting 75.3 points per game, 165th in college basketball, and giving up 65.5 per contest, 63rd in college basketball) and have a +78 scoring differential.

Akron wins the rebound battle by 5.5 boards on average. It collects 32.3 rebounds per game, 223rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 26.8.

Akron makes 9.6 three-pointers per game (31st in college basketball), 2.8 more than its opponents.

Akron forces 12.9 turnovers per game (124th in college basketball) while committing 13.1 (269th in college basketball).

