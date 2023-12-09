The Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4) hope to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Akron Zips (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Akron vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Akron Stats Insights

The Zips make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Norse have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Akron has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Zips are the 203rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Norse sit at 326th.

The Zips record 6.4 more points per game (75.3) than the Norse give up (68.9).

Akron has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Akron put up 10.1 more points per game (79.9) than it did when playing on the road (69.8).

Defensively the Zips played better at home last year, ceding 64.1 points per game, compared to 69.6 in road games.

When playing at home, Akron averaged 2.1 more three-pointers per game (10.1) than in road games (8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to away from home (32.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Akron Upcoming Schedule