How to Watch Akron vs. Northern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4) hope to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Akron Zips (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Akron vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Akron Stats Insights
- The Zips make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Norse have allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Akron has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Zips are the 203rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Norse sit at 326th.
- The Zips record 6.4 more points per game (75.3) than the Norse give up (68.9).
- Akron has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 68.9 points.
Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Akron put up 10.1 more points per game (79.9) than it did when playing on the road (69.8).
- Defensively the Zips played better at home last year, ceding 64.1 points per game, compared to 69.6 in road games.
- When playing at home, Akron averaged 2.1 more three-pointers per game (10.1) than in road games (8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to away from home (32.8%).
Akron Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Drake
|L 79-59
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/28/2023
|@ UNLV
|L 72-70
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/5/2023
|Bradley
|W 67-52
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|-
|Truist Arena
|12/17/2023
|Miami-Hamilton
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/21/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
