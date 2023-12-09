The Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4) will attempt to extend a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Akron Zips (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Truist Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Akron vs. Northern Kentucky matchup in this article.

Akron vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Akron vs. Northern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Akron Moneyline Northern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Akron (-2.5) 135.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Akron (-3.5) 135.5 -148 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Akron vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Trends

Akron has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

A total of three out of the Zips' six games this season have gone over the point total.

Northern Kentucky has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Norse's seven chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

