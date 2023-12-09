The Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4) host the Akron Zips (5-3) after winning four straight home games. The Zips are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The over/under is 137.5 for the matchup.

Akron vs. Northern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Highland Heights, Kentucky

Highland Heights, Kentucky Venue: Truist Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Akron -3.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Akron Betting Records & Stats

In four of six games this season, Akron and its opponents have combined to total more than 137.5 points.

The average total in Akron's matchups this year is 140.8, 3.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Zips are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Akron has been listed as the favorite three times this season and has won all of those games.

The Zips have played as a favorite of -175 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Akron.

Akron vs. Northern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Akron 4 66.7% 75.3 146.6 65.5 134.4 140.2 Northern Kentucky 3 42.9% 71.3 146.6 68.9 134.4 137.1

Additional Akron Insights & Trends

The Zips record 75.3 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 68.9 the Norse allow.

When Akron puts up more than 68.9 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Akron vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Akron 4-2-0 1-1 3-3-0 Northern Kentucky 4-3-0 1-2 4-3-0

Akron vs. Northern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Akron Northern Kentucky 15-1 Home Record 14-3 5-6 Away Record 6-6 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

