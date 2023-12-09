Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allen County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Allen County, Ohio today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Allen County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ottoville at Bath High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Lima, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Jennings High School at Spencerville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Spencerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Delphos, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Henry at Shawnee High School - Lima
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Lima, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
