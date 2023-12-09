Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts will play host to the Army Black Knights (5-6) and the Navy Midshipmen (5-6) on December 9, 2023, starting at 3:00 PM ET, airing on CBS. The Black Knights are a 2.5-point favorite in the game. An over/under of 27.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Army vs. Navy matchup.

Army vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts Venue: Gillette Stadium

Army vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Army vs. Navy Betting Trends

Army is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

The Black Knights have not covered the spread this season (0-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Navy is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

The Midshipmen have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).

Army & Navy 2023 Futures Odds

Navy To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

