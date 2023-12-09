The Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0) face the Xavier Musketeers (4-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 1.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Desmond Claude: 15.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Quincy Olivari: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Dayvion McKnight: 7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Gytis Nemeiksa: 10.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK Dailyn Swain: 6.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Xavier Players to Watch

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Stat Comparison

Xavier Rank Xavier AVG Cincinnati AVG Cincinnati Rank 147th 77.3 Points Scored 85.2 35th 107th 66.7 Points Allowed 62.4 38th 127th 34.7 Rebounds 39 27th 308th 7 Off. Rebounds 11.4 53rd 275th 6.2 3pt Made 10.6 16th 19th 18.5 Assists 17.4 40th 197th 12.3 Turnovers 8 5th

