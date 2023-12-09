Saturday's contest features the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) and the Xavier Musketeers (4-5) squaring off at Cintas Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 76-73 victory for Cincinnati according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 9.

According to our computer prediction, Cincinnati is projected to cover the spread (1.5) versus Xavier. The two teams are projected to come in below the 153.5 total.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Cincinnati -1.5

Cincinnati -1.5 Point Total: 153.5

153.5 Moneyline (To Win): Cincinnati -115, Xavier -105

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 76, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Cincinnati vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-1.5)



Cincinnati (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (153.5)



Cincinnati has gone 4-3-0 against the spread, while Xavier's ATS record this season is 4-4-0. The Bearcats have a 5-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Musketeers have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams average 162.9 points per game, 9.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats are outscoring opponents by 22.3 points per game with a +156 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.3 points per game (12th in college basketball) and give up 65.0 per outing (52nd in college basketball).

Cincinnati averages 41.7 rebounds per game (32nd in college basketball) while conceding 29.6 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 12.1 boards per game.

Cincinnati knocks down 4.0 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.6 (32nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6.

The Bearcats' 109.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 10th in college basketball, and the 81.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 34th in college basketball.

Cincinnati has committed 8.6 turnovers per game (11th in college basketball play), 3.0 fewer than the 11.6 it forces on average (223rd in college basketball).

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers put up 75.6 points per game (158th in college basketball) while giving up 70.1 per outing (158th in college basketball). They have a +49 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Xavier grabs 39.2 rebounds per game (75th in college basketball) while conceding 36.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.6 boards per game.

Xavier knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.1 on average.

Xavier has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (262nd in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (190th in college basketball).

