Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) and Xavier Musketeers (4-5) going head to head at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 76-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cincinnati, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on December 9.

The game has no line set.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 76, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Cincinnati vs. Xavier

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-2.6)

Cincinnati (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Xavier is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Cincinnati's 4-3-0 ATS record. The Musketeers have a 4-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bearcats have a record of 5-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats are outscoring opponents by 22.3 points per game, with a +156 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.3 points per game (14th in college basketball) and give up 65.0 per outing (56th in college basketball).

The 39.1 rebounds per game Cincinnati accumulates rank 21st in college basketball, 12.7 more than the 26.4 its opponents grab.

Cincinnati connects on 9.6 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball), 4.0 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.4% from deep (54th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 28.5%.

Cincinnati wins the turnover battle by 3.0 per game, committing 8.6 (13th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.6.

