The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) will look to halt a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Cincinnati Stats Insights

The Bearcats make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).

Cincinnati has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.

The Bearcats are the 31st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers rank 76th.

The Bearcats record 17.2 more points per game (87.3) than the Musketeers allow (70.1).

Cincinnati is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Cincinnati posted 11.9 more points per game (82.6) than it did away from home (70.7).

The Bearcats gave up 67.1 points per game last season at home, which was 4.0 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.1).

In home games, Cincinnati averaged 0.2 more three-pointers per game (8.6) than on the road (8.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (34.7%).

