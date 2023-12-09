The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) will look to halt a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Cincinnati Stats Insights

  • The Bearcats make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than the Musketeers have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).
  • Cincinnati has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Bearcats are the 31st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers rank 76th.
  • The Bearcats record 17.2 more points per game (87.3) than the Musketeers allow (70.1).
  • Cincinnati is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Cincinnati posted 11.9 more points per game (82.6) than it did away from home (70.7).
  • The Bearcats gave up 67.1 points per game last season at home, which was 4.0 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.1).
  • In home games, Cincinnati averaged 0.2 more three-pointers per game (8.6) than on the road (8.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (34.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Georgia Tech W 89-54 Fifth Third Arena
11/28/2023 @ Howard W 86-81 Burr Gymnasium
12/3/2023 FGCU W 99-62 Fifth Third Arena
12/9/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
12/12/2023 Bryant - Fifth Third Arena
12/16/2023 Dayton - Heritage Bank Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.