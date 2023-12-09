The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) aim to build on a seven-game winning run when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Cincinnati Stats Insights

The Bearcats are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Musketeers allow to opponents.

Cincinnati has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 76th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bearcats sit at 31st.

The 87.3 points per game the Bearcats average are 17.2 more points than the Musketeers allow (70.1).

When Cincinnati puts up more than 70.1 points, it is 6-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cincinnati averaged 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bearcats surrendered 67.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 71.1.

In terms of three-point shooting, Cincinnati performed better in home games last year, sinking 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule