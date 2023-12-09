The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) will attempt to stop a three-game losing stretch when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center. This game is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Cincinnati Stats Insights

The Bearcats are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, nine percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Musketeers allow to opponents.

Cincinnati has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 75th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bearcats sit at 32nd.

The Bearcats score 17.2 more points per game (87.3) than the Musketeers allow (70.1).

When Cincinnati scores more than 70.1 points, it is 6-0.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cincinnati scored 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.

Defensively the Bearcats were better in home games last year, giving up 67.1 points per game, compared to 71.1 in road games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Cincinnati fared better at home last season, averaging 8.6 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule