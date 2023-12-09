How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) will attempt to stop a three-game losing stretch when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center. This game is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- The Bearcats are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, nine percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Musketeers allow to opponents.
- Cincinnati has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 75th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bearcats sit at 32nd.
- The Bearcats score 17.2 more points per game (87.3) than the Musketeers allow (70.1).
- When Cincinnati scores more than 70.1 points, it is 6-0.
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cincinnati scored 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.
- Defensively the Bearcats were better in home games last year, giving up 67.1 points per game, compared to 71.1 in road games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Cincinnati fared better at home last season, averaging 8.6 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage on the road.
Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 89-54
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Howard
|W 86-81
|Burr Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|FGCU
|W 99-62
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/12/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/16/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Heritage Bank Center
