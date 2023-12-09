The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) hope to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Cincinnati Stats Insights

This season, the Bearcats have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have knocked down.

Cincinnati has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Bearcats are the 33rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 76th.

The Bearcats record 17.2 more points per game (87.3) than the Musketeers allow (70.1).

When Cincinnati scores more than 70.1 points, it is 6-0.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cincinnati averaged 82.6 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.9 points per contest.

Defensively the Bearcats played better at home last season, ceding 67.1 points per game, compared to 71.1 in away games.

Looking at three-point shooting, Cincinnati performed better in home games last year, draining 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule