The Xavier Musketeers (4-5) will look to halt a three-game home losing skid when taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Cincinnati vs. Xavier matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Cincinnati has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Bearcats' seven games have gone over the point total.

Xavier has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

Musketeers games have hit the over four out of eight times this year.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Based on its moneyline odds, Xavier has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.