Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clermont County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Clermont County, Ohio and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clermont County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clermont Northeastern at Batavia High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Batavia, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.