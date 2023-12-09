The Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) will try to stop a four-game road skid when visiting the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Kent State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Cleveland State Stats Insights

  • Cleveland State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Golden Flashes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Vikings rank 21st.
  • The Vikings score an average of 74.7 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 72 the Golden Flashes give up to opponents.
  • Cleveland State is 3-1 when it scores more than 72 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Cleveland State is averaging 14 more points per game at home (80.3) than away (66.3).
  • In 2023-24 the Vikings are giving up 16.8 fewer points per game at home (61.2) than away (78).
  • Beyond the arc, Cleveland State makes more 3-pointers away (6.8 per game) than at home (6.2), but shoots a lower percentage on the road (34.6%) than at home (37%).

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Youngstown State L 94-69 Beeghly Center
12/2/2023 Detroit Mercy W 69-58 Wolstein Center
12/5/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) L 70-57 University Credit Union Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Kent State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/15/2023 @ Bradley - Carver Arena
12/21/2023 Western Michigan - Wolstein Center

