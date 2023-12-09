How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Kent State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) will try to stop a four-game road skid when visiting the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. Kent State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- Cleveland State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Golden Flashes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Vikings rank 21st.
- The Vikings score an average of 74.7 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 72 the Golden Flashes give up to opponents.
- Cleveland State is 3-1 when it scores more than 72 points.
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Cleveland State is averaging 14 more points per game at home (80.3) than away (66.3).
- In 2023-24 the Vikings are giving up 16.8 fewer points per game at home (61.2) than away (78).
- Beyond the arc, Cleveland State makes more 3-pointers away (6.8 per game) than at home (6.2), but shoots a lower percentage on the road (34.6%) than at home (37%).
Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|L 94-69
|Beeghly Center
|12/2/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 69-58
|Wolstein Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 70-57
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Carver Arena
|12/21/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Wolstein Center
