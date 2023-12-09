The Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) will try to stop a four-game road skid when visiting the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State Stats Insights

Cleveland State is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

The Golden Flashes are the rebounding team in the nation, the Vikings rank 21st.

The Vikings score an average of 74.7 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 72 the Golden Flashes give up to opponents.

Cleveland State is 3-1 when it scores more than 72 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Cleveland State is averaging 14 more points per game at home (80.3) than away (66.3).

In 2023-24 the Vikings are giving up 16.8 fewer points per game at home (61.2) than away (78).

Beyond the arc, Cleveland State makes more 3-pointers away (6.8 per game) than at home (6.2), but shoots a lower percentage on the road (34.6%) than at home (37%).

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule