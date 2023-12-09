Saturday's contest between the Dayton Flyers (6-2) and Troy Trojans (4-4) at UD Arena has a projected final score of 79-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Dayton, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 12:30 PM ET on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dayton vs. Troy Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: USA

USA Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dayton vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 79, Troy 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Dayton vs. Troy

Computer Predicted Spread: Dayton (-13.7)

Dayton (-13.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.1

Dayton's record against the spread this season is 5-3-0, and Troy's is 4-2-0. The Flyers are 4-4-0 and the Trojans are 5-1-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Dayton Performance Insights

The Flyers' +47 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.0 points per game (273rd in college basketball) while giving up 64.1 per outing (44th in college basketball).

Dayton pulls down 29.0 rebounds per game (329th in college basketball) compared to the 29.1 of its opponents.

Dayton knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (54th in college basketball) at a 39.2% rate (20th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 per game its opponents make at a 34.7% rate.

The Flyers average 98.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (99th in college basketball), and give up 90.2 points per 100 possessions (208th in college basketball).

Dayton has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (160th in college basketball play), 1.6 more than the 10.0 it forces on average (327th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.