The Troy Trojans (4-4) will look to break a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Dayton Flyers (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at UD Arena, airing at 12:30 PM ET on USA.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Dayton vs. Troy Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Dayton Stats Insights

This season, the Flyers have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Trojans' opponents have hit.

Dayton has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.

The Trojans are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Flyers sit at 335th.

The 70 points per game the Flyers record are just 0.7 more points than the Trojans allow (69.3).

Dayton is 4-0 when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Dayton scored 73.9 points per game last season at home, which was 9.4 more points than it averaged on the road (64.5).

In 2022-23, the Flyers surrendered 58.9 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 63.2.

When it comes to three-pointers, Dayton fared better at home last year, averaging 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dayton Upcoming Schedule