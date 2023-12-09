How to Watch Dayton vs. Troy on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Troy Trojans (4-4) will look to break a three-game road slide when squaring off against the Dayton Flyers (6-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at UD Arena, airing at 12:30 PM ET on USA.
Dayton vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: USA Network
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Dayton Stats Insights
- This season, the Flyers have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.7% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Trojans' opponents have hit.
- Dayton has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Flyers sit at 335th.
- The 70 points per game the Flyers record are just 0.7 more points than the Trojans allow (69.3).
- Dayton is 4-0 when scoring more than 69.3 points.
Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Dayton scored 73.9 points per game last season at home, which was 9.4 more points than it averaged on the road (64.5).
- In 2022-23, the Flyers surrendered 58.9 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 63.2.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Dayton fared better at home last year, averaging 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage on the road.
Dayton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Youngstown State
|W 77-69
|UD Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ SMU
|W 65-63
|Moody Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Grambling
|W 76-46
|UD Arena
|12/9/2023
|Troy
|-
|UD Arena
|12/16/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Heritage Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Oakland
|-
|UD Arena
