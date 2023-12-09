The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-5) take on the Dayton Flyers (4-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Dayton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dayton vs. Miami (OH) Scoring Comparison

The Flyers put up an average of 67.3 points per game, just 4.7 fewer points than the 72.0 the RedHawks give up to opponents.

Dayton has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72.0 points.

Miami (OH) has a 1-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.3 points.

The RedHawks put up 21.3 fewer points per game (51.7) than the Flyers give up (73.0).

This year the RedHawks are shooting 39.9% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Flyers give up.

The Flyers make 40.0% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% less than the RedHawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Dayton Leaders

Arianna Smith: 9.8 PTS, 12.1 REB, 59.3 FG%

9.8 PTS, 12.1 REB, 59.3 FG% Mariah Perez: 9.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 48.4 FG%

9.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 48.4 FG% Ivy Wolf: 11.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (22-for-57)

11.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (22-for-57) Destiny Bohanon: 11.2 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

11.2 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31) Anyssa Jones: 8.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%

