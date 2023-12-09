The Dayton Flyers (4-2) meet the Troy Trojans (3-3) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on USA.

Dayton vs. Troy Game Information

Dayton Players to Watch

  • Daron Holmes: 16.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Nate Santos: 13.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kobe Elvis: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Enoch Cheeks: 6.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Koby Brea: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Troy Players to Watch

Dayton vs. Troy Stat Comparison

Dayton Rank Dayton AVG Troy AVG Troy Rank
268th 69.8 Points Scored 86.5 28th
123rd 67.3 Points Allowed 69.5 154th
329th 28.2 Rebounds 39.2 25th
333rd 6.3 Off. Rebounds 13.5 16th
111th 8.2 3pt Made 7.8 146th
114th 14.5 Assists 15.3 84th
100th 10.8 Turnovers 15.8 351st

