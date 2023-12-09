If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Defiance County, Ohio, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Defiance County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rossford Jr Sr High School at Defiance Senior High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 9

4:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Defiance, OH

Defiance, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Wauseon High School at Fairview High School - Sherwood

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9

6:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Sherwood, OH

Sherwood, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Holgate at Ayersville High School