Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Defiance County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Defiance County, Ohio, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Defiance County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rossford Jr Sr High School at Defiance Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Defiance, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wauseon High School at Fairview High School - Sherwood
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Sherwood, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holgate at Ayersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Defiance, OH
- Conference: Green Meadows Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
