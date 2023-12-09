Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Fairfield County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fairfield County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Millersport at The Wellington School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 9

5:00 PM ET on December 9 Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Conference: Mid-State League

Mid-State League How to Stream: Watch Here

East Knox High School at Amanda Clearcreek High School