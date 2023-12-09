Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Franklin County, Ohio, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Millersport at The Wellington School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Conference: Mid-State League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westerville Central High School at Westerville North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Urbana High School at Dublin Jerome High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Dublin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
