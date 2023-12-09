There is high school basketball action in Fulton County, Ohio today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fulton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wauseon High School at Fairview High School - Sherwood

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 9
  • Location: Sherwood, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.