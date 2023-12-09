Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Geauga County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Geauga County, Ohio today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Geauga County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Geauga at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Geneva, OH
- Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
