Horizon Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Robert Morris Colonials versus the Texas A&M Aggies is one of six games on Saturday's college basketball slate that has a Horizon team in action.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Horizon Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Robert Morris Colonials at Texas A&M Aggies
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|SEC Network +
|Central Michigan Chippewas at Oakland Golden Grizzlies
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Milwaukee Panthers at Loyola Chicago Ramblers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Saint Thomas Tommies at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Eastern Illinois Panthers at Wright State Raiders
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Youngstown State Penguins at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 9
|-
Follow Horizon games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.