Saturday's game that pits the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) against the Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has a projected final score of 80-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kent State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Kent State vs. Cleveland State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Kent, Ohio

Venue: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Kent State vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 80, Cleveland State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kent State vs. Cleveland State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kent State (-8.7)

Kent State (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Kent State is 4-3-0 against the spread, while Cleveland State's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Flashes are 6-1-0 and the Vikings are 3-6-0.

Kent State Performance Insights

The Golden Flashes' +112 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.4 points per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 72.0 per contest (205th in college basketball).

Kent State wins the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. It collects 33.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 165th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.9 per outing.

Kent State knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (121st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 9.1. It shoots 34.1% from deep while its opponents hit 35.8% from long range.

The Golden Flashes average 101.4 points per 100 possessions (58th in college basketball), while allowing 86.5 points per 100 possessions (105th in college basketball).

Kent State wins the turnover battle by 3.4 per game, committing 12.9 (256th in college basketball) while its opponents average 16.3.

