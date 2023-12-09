The Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) travel to face the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) after losing four consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Kent State vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Kent State Stats Insights

The Golden Flashes make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Vikings have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

In games Kent State shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vikings sit at 162nd.

The Golden Flashes average 84.4 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 67.9 the Vikings allow.

Kent State has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kent State scored 83.9 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 68.3 points per contest.

The Golden Flashes gave up 65.7 points per game last year at home, which was 0.5 more points than they allowed in away games (65.2).

In home games, Kent State made 1.3 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (7.2). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to away from home (32.1%).

