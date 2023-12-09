The Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) travel to face the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) after losing four consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Kent State vs. Cleveland State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kent State Stats Insights

  • The Golden Flashes make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Vikings have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
  • In games Kent State shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
  • The Golden Flashes are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vikings sit at 162nd.
  • The Golden Flashes average 84.4 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 67.9 the Vikings allow.
  • Kent State has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kent State scored 83.9 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 68.3 points per contest.
  • The Golden Flashes gave up 65.7 points per game last year at home, which was 0.5 more points than they allowed in away games (65.2).
  • In home games, Kent State made 1.3 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (7.2). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to away from home (32.1%).

Kent State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Charleston (SC) L 84-78 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
11/30/2023 Shawnee State W 103-61 Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/5/2023 @ South Dakota State W 82-73 Frost Arena
12/9/2023 Cleveland State - Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
12/21/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
12/29/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion

