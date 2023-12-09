How to Watch Kent State vs. Cleveland State on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (6-4) travel to face the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) after losing four consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Kent State vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kent State Stats Insights
- The Golden Flashes make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Vikings have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- In games Kent State shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Golden Flashes are the 179th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vikings sit at 162nd.
- The Golden Flashes average 84.4 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 67.9 the Vikings allow.
- Kent State has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 67.9 points.
Kent State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kent State scored 83.9 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 68.3 points per contest.
- The Golden Flashes gave up 65.7 points per game last year at home, which was 0.5 more points than they allowed in away games (65.2).
- In home games, Kent State made 1.3 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (7.2). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to away from home (32.1%).
Kent State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|L 84-78
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|Shawnee State
|W 103-61
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/5/2023
|@ South Dakota State
|W 82-73
|Frost Arena
|12/9/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
