The Cleveland State Vikings (4-2) play the Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Kent State vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Kent State Players to Watch

Chris Payton: 15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK

15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK Jalen Sullinger: 14.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK Reggie Bass: 11.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Giovanni Santiago: 8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Payton: 15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK

15.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK Sullinger: 14.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Hornbeak: 8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK Bass: 11.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Santiago: 8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kent State vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison

Kent State Rank Kent State AVG Cleveland State AVG Cleveland State Rank 56th 82.8 Points Scored 77.7 136th 197th 71.7 Points Allowed 66.3 93rd 172nd 33.5 Rebounds 36.2 90th 87th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 14 9th 130th 8 3pt Made 6.3 264th 168th 13.5 Assists 11.8 256th 241st 13 Turnovers 10.8 100th

