Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Miami County, Ohio has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Miami County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bethel High School at Tecumseh High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: New Carlisle, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Versailles High School at Covington High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Covington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradford at Fort Recovery
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Fort Recovery, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
