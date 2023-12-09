Saturday's game at John M. Belk Arena has the Davidson Wildcats (6-3) squaring off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on December 9. Our computer prediction projects a 74-65 win for Davidson, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Miami (OH) vs. Davidson Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023

2:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: John M. Belk Arena

Miami (OH) vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 74, Miami (OH) 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (OH) vs. Davidson

Computer Predicted Spread: Davidson (-9.2)

Davidson (-9.2) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

Both Davidson and Miami (OH) are 4-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Wildcats and the RedHawks are 4-3-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Miami (OH) Performance Insights

The RedHawks outscore opponents by 2.0 points per game (posting 70.8 points per game, 262nd in college basketball, and conceding 68.8 per outing, 127th in college basketball) and have a +16 scoring differential.

Miami (OH) is 307th in college basketball at 30.1 rebounds per game. That's 3.9 fewer than the 34.0 its opponents average.

Miami (OH) knocks down 2.4 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.5 (94th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1.

Miami (OH) forces 13.4 turnovers per game (92nd in college basketball) while committing 13.3 (277th in college basketball).

